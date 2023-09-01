Yoder rans for 2 TDs, Wilson passes for 2 as William & Mary tops Campbell 34-24 in CAA opener

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Bronson Yoder rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns, Darius Wilson threw for two touchdowns and William & Mary defeated Campbell 34-24 in a CAA season opener. Yoder had two short touchdown runs in the second quarter with Williams & Mary taking a 24-14 lead on a 37-yard field by Caden Bonoffski as time expired. The teams swapped field goals before Wilson’s second touchdown pass, a 27-yarder to Martin Lucas, made it 34-17 with 8:11 left. Lamagea McDowell got his second rushing touchdown for Campbell, which was 5-6 last year, in the final minute. Wilson was 17 of 21 for 182 yards for the Tribe. Hajj-Malik Williams completed 22 of 26 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown for Campbell.

