Yoder has 138 yards and 2 TDs on 38 carries in Lehigh’s 27-18 win over Bucknell

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Luke Yoder rushed for 138 yards on 38 carries, including two touchdowns, and Lehigh snapped a five-game losing streak with a 27-18 win over Bucknell. Yoder scored the game’s first points with a 1-yard run and had the Mountain Hawks’ final TD with a 2-yard score for a 27-3 lead with over four minutes left. He had 283 total rushing yards over Lehigh’s previous five games. His 38 carries were the first 30-plus carry game for a Lehigh player since 2018. Nick Peltekian had a 57-yard punt return for a touchdown and a 20-3 halftime lead. It was Lehigh’s first punt-return TD since 2008.

