Yin tops LA Open to become LPGA’s second Chinese winner

By The Associated Press
Ruoning Yin holds the championship trophy after winning the LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Ruoning Yin became the second Chinese winner in LPGA Tour history Sunday, holding off Georgia Hall in the DIO Implant LA Open. The 20-year-old Yin closed with an eventful 1-under 70 for a one-stroke victory over Hall, the English player whose 5-foot birdie try on the 18th to force a playoff slid by the right side. Recently retired Shanshan Feng is the other only other Chinese champion, winning 10 times on the LPGA Tour. Yin finished at 15-under 269 at Palos Verdes Golf Club, making six birdies and five bogeys in the final round. Hall closed with a 67, making four birdies in a bogey-free round. She also was second last week in Arizona, losing a playoff to Celine Boutier.

