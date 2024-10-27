Yin Ruoning of China wins LPGA Tour’s Maybank Championship

By The Associated Press
Yin Ruoning of China holds the winning trophy during the awards ceremony after winning the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country club in Kuala Lumpur, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vincent Thian]

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Starting her final round in a three-way tie for the lead, Yin Ruoning shot a 7-under 65 to win the LPGA Tour’s Maybank Championship in Malaysia by one stroke for her second title this month. Yin of China finished at 23-under 265, one shot ahead of Thai player Jeeno Thitikul (66), who was also runner-up at last year’s event after losing the second longest playoff in LPA Tour history. Yin had a dominant 6-shot win at LPGA Shanghai earlier in October and also won the 2024 Dow Championship, where she partnered with Thitikul. South Korea’s Haeran Ryu shot a 67 and was two shots behind Yin. American Bailey Tardy, who shot the round’s equal best of 65, and second-round leader Maja Stark (70) of Sweden were tied for fourth at 16-under 272.

