Yin Ruoning of China wins LPGA Tour’s Maybank Championship

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Starting her final round in a three-way tie for the lead, Yin Ruoning shot a 7-under 65 to win the LPGA Tour’s Maybank Championship in Malaysia by one stroke for her second title this month. Yin of China finished at 23-under 265, one shot ahead of Thai player Jeeno Thitikul (66), who was also runner-up at last year’s event after losing the second longest playoff in LPA Tour history. Yin had a dominant 6-shot win at LPGA Shanghai earlier in October and also won the 2024 Dow Championship, where she partnered with Thitikul. South Korea’s Haeran Ryu shot a 67 and was two shots behind Yin. American Bailey Tardy, who shot the round’s equal best of 65, and second-round leader Maja Stark (70) of Sweden were tied for fourth at 16-under 272.

