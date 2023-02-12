Yibing Wu 1st Chinese player in ATP final at Dallas Open

DALLAS (AP) — Yibing Wu is the first Chinese player to reach an ATP Tour final after rallying for a three-set victory over top-seeded American Taylor Fritz in the Dallas Open. Wu will face John Isner, who is moving on in his hometown event after beating fellow American J.J. Wolf in three sets in the semifinals. Wu and Isner both won after dropping the first sets. The 23-year-old Wu was the first from China to reach the third round of the U.S. Open when he did it as a qualifier last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.