Yet to extend Real Madrid contract, Toni Kroos not thinking beyond Euro 2024 with Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Toni Kroos isn’t thinking beyond this summer’s European Championship. The 34-year-old Real Madrid star was coaxed out of international retirement to help Germany in its home tournament. But he still doesn’t know what will happen next season. Kroos is yet to extend his contract with the Spanish league leader. The prospect of ending his career on a high at Euro 2024 is one which has its appeal for a player who has already won the World Cup with Germany in 2014 and every possible domestic title with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.