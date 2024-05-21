Yes, Australia is among the countries the NFL is scouting to host future games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Australia is among the countries the NFL is scouting as potential hosts for regular-season games for the 2025 season and beyond. The league recently announced an NFL Academy will open in September on the Gold Coast in Australia. NFL executive Peter O’Reilly updated owners Tuesday at the league’s spring meetings on the countries officials are studying. The NFL announced in February before the Super Bowl that the 2025 season’s international slate will feature a game at Real Madrid’s iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. NFL owners voted in December to authorize the league to host eight games internationally each season.

