Yellow cards for confronting referees part of tougher sanctions for English soccer season

LONDON (AP) — Players and coaches will face stricter sanctions for bad behavior in matches in the upcoming English soccer season. A big change will see referees being encouraged to issue a yellow card when two or more players confront them. The measures are part of a new “Participant Charter” announced by England’s soccer authorities as they seek what they call a “reset” in how those who play and watch the game conduct themselves. Match officials have been empowered to take tougher action against unacceptable behavior and have been backed up by stronger disciplinary action from the Football Association.

