Year 3 could be blast or bust as Austin FC chases MLS title

By JIM VERTUNO The Associated Press
FILE - Austin FC forward Sebastián Driussi (7) controls the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles FC in Los Angeles, on May 18, 2022. Austin FC signed forward Sebastian Driussi, one of the top goal scorers in Major League Soccer, to a new contract that keeps him with the club through the 2025 season with an option for 2026, the team announced Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin FC’s first two seasons were quite a ride from frustration to elation. Given how close the club came to playing for the 2022 Major League Soccer championship and the burden of the new expectations it created, Year 3 could be a blast, or a bust. An offensive attack led by forward Sebastian Driussi has added more scoring punch with the recent acquisition of Gyasi Zardes. But this season also comes with uncertainty with Claudio Reyna no longer the team’s sporting director amid his family dispute with U.S. Soccer.

