Yazmeen Ryan scores lone goal and Gotham defeats the Royals to clinch an NWSL playoff spot

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Yazmeen Ryan scored the lone goal as Gotham defeated the Utah Royals 1-0 at Red Bull Arena and clinched a National Women’s Soccer League playoff spot. Gotham scored in the third minute when Lynn Williams cut the ball across the goal for Ryan to finish with her first touch. Utah goalkeeper Mandy Haught made nine saves to keep her team in the match. The loss Sunday moved Utah back into last place.

