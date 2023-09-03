Yazici’s free kick gives Lille a 1-0 win against Montpellier

PARIS (AP) — An early free kick from midfielder Yusuf Yazici was enough to give Lille a 1-0 home win against Montpellier in the French league. The Turkey midfielder struck a hard left-foot shot into the bottom corner after only two minutes for his first goal of the season as Lille moved up to fifth place. Nice got its first win when it beat Strasbourg 2-0 at home to go seventh. In the late match French champion Paris Saint-Germain was at struggling Lyon.

