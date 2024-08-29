Yaw Yeboah scores 1st goal of season as Crew beats Union 1-0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Yaw Yeboah scored his first goal of the season in the 75th minute to help Columbus beat the Philadelphia Union 1-0, the Crew’s sixth win in their last eight games. Columbus (13-4-7) had its six-game unbeaten streak — including five wins — snapped last time out with a 2-1 loss to Atlanta United. Max Arfsten, on the right side of the area, took a pass from Juan “Cucho” Hernández and darted toward the end line before he played an arcing cross to Yeboah, who bounced a header off the grass and inside the back post to give the Crew a 1-0 lead. Patrick Schulte stopped two shots for the Crew. Andre Blake had six saves for the Union.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.