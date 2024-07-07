Yaroslava Mahuchikh sets new women’s high jump world record

Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine has set a new world record in the women’s high jump at the Diamond League track and field meeting in Paris. Mahuchikh, the reigning world champion, set a new best mark of 2.10 metres. The previous record was set by Bulgaria’s Stefka Kostadinova in Rome in 1987.

