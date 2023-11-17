Yarnell throws for a TD and runs for another in his second career start as Pitt tops BC 24-16

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nate Yarnell threw for 207 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score as Pittsburgh beat Boston College 24-16. Yarnell, a redshirt sophomore making his second career start, completed 11 of 19 passes. His 61-yard scoring strike to Bub Means in the third quarter gave Pitt the lead for good. The Panthers snapped a four-game losing streak to improve to 3-8. Thomas Castellanos passed for 171 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Eagles. Boston College fell to 6-5 after a second straight loss.

