Yarnell throws for a TD and runs for another in his second career start as Pitt tops BC 24-16

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
Pittsburgh quarterback Nate Yarnell looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Boston College, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Freed]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nate Yarnell threw for 207 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score as Pittsburgh beat Boston College 24-16. Yarnell, a redshirt sophomore making his second career start, completed 11 of 19 passes. His 61-yard scoring strike to Bub Means in the third quarter gave Pitt the lead for good. The Panthers snapped a four-game losing streak to improve to 3-8. Thomas Castellanos passed for 171 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Eagles. Boston College fell to 6-5 after a second straight loss.

