Yariel Rodríguez’s Toronto Blue Jays’ contract allows him to earn up to $47.5 million over 5 years

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
FILE - Yariel Rodriguez of Cuba reacts during the World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game between Cuba and Australia at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Cuban pitcher Yariel Rodríguez and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized a $32 million, five-year contract on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.(AP Photo/Toru Hanai, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Toru Hanai]

NEW YORK (AP) — Cuban pitcher Yariel Rodríguez’s $32 million, five-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays contains options, escalators and performance bonuses that allow the 26-year-old right-hander to earn up to $47.5 million as a starter and $37.5 million as a reliever. Rodríguez gets an $8 million signing bonus according to contract terms obtained by The Associated Press, and salaries of $2 million this year, $5 million each in 2025 and 2026 and $6 million in 2027. Rodríguez has a $6 million player option for 2028 and if he declines that option, the Blue Jays have a $10 million club option.

