Yariel Rodríguez’s Toronto Blue Jays’ contract allows him to earn up to $47.5 million over 5 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Cuban pitcher Yariel Rodríguez’s $32 million, five-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays contains options, escalators and performance bonuses that allow the 26-year-old right-hander to earn up to $47.5 million as a starter and $37.5 million as a reliever. Rodríguez gets an $8 million signing bonus according to contract terms obtained by The Associated Press, and salaries of $2 million this year, $5 million each in 2025 and 2026 and $6 million in 2027. Rodríguez has a $6 million player option for 2028 and if he declines that option, the Blue Jays have a $10 million club option.

