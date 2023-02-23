Yannik Paul shoots 7-under 65, leads Indian Open

NEW DELHI (AP) — Yannik Paul has birdied his last four holes to shoot 7-under 65 and take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Indian Open on the European tour. The No. 119-ranked German’s hot finish lifted him above Honey Baisoya. Baisoya is leading a contingent of Indian players making a fast start at DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi. Baisoya was in outright second place on 6 under while compatriots Angad Cheema and Shubhankar Sharma were tied for fourth place after shooting 68s. Paul’s only win on the European tour came at the Mallorca Open last year.

