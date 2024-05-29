Yannick Noah to succeed Bjorn Borg as the captain of Team Europe in the Laver Cup

PARIS (AP) — Yannick Noah, the 1983 French Open champion, will take over as captain of Team Europe in the Laver Cup in 2025, replacing Bjorn Borg. The event announced Noah’s position Wednesday. Last week, Andre Agassi was named captain of Team World, also beginning next year. Agassi replaced John McEnroe. Noah is the last man from France to win a Grand Slam singles title and reached a career-best No. 3 in the ATP rankings in 1986. McEnroe and Borg have been the captains since the first edition of the Laver Cup in 2017 and will lead their teams at this year’s edition in Berlin on Sept. 20-22. The 2025 Laver Cup will be held in San Francisco.

