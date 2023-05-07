Yanks’ Severino eager to begin minor league rehab starts

ST. PETERBURG, Fla, (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino said it was “unnecessary” that the team decided to have him pitch in a controlled minor league intrasquad game on Friday and not in a game with Class A Tampa. Severino has been on the 15-day injured list since the start of the regular season with a right lat strain. He had been originally scheduled to start Wednesday in a Florida State League game. It was first moved to Thursday before being canceled. “I think it was unnecessary not throw in Low-A, but I do whatever they tell me to do,” Severino said on Sunday before the Yankees played at the Tampa Bay Rays.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.