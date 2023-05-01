Yanks’ Loáisiga to have elbow surgery, out until August

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga will have arthroscopic surgery to remove a bone spur from his pitching elbow and likely will be sidelined until August. Loáisiga, 28, had been out since April 5 with right elbow inflammation. Center fielder Harrison Bader could be activated during the series against the Guardians. He hasn’t played for the Yankees since a spring training game on March 8 because of a strained left oblique. Right-hander Luis Severino, who hasn’t pitched since March 21 because of a lat strain, is to throw 45-50 pitches Wednesday for Class A Tampa in his first minor league rehabilitation appearance.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.