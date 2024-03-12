Yanks’ Judge confident on playing opener, Rays’ Bradley scratched, Reds’ Montas to start opener

Aaron Judge says he’s pretty sure discomfort in his abdomen that sidelined him this week won’t cause him to miss the New York Yankees’ March 28 opener at Houston. The 31-year-old said about a week ago he started to feel discomfort on the follow-through of his swing. He last played Sunday, striking out in both at-bats, and said he expects to resume swinging a bat this week. He had an MRI on Monday. Rays right-hander Taj Bradley was scratched from a scheduled start at Sarasota, Florida, and sent for an MRI after experiencing pectoral tightness while warming up.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.