Yankees turning attention to 2024 in the midst of `a disaster’ season

NEW YORK (AP) — A win ended the New York Yankees’ first nine-game losing streak in 41 years but left them 9 1/2 games out of the American League’s last playoff spot. New York is 61-65, in danger of ending a streak of 30 winning seasons. New York’s projected rotation of Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino and Domingo Germán started 79 of the first 126 games. Third baseman Josh Donaldson, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and slugging outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have missed substantial time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.