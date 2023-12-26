Yankees trade outfielder Estevan Florial to Cleveland Guardians for right-hander Cody Morris

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees traded former top prospect Estevan Florial to the Cleveland Guardians, acquiring right-hander Cody Morris for the 26-year-old outfielder. Florial signed with the Yankees in 2015 and was rated their top prospect in 2019 by MLB.com before dropping to sixth in 2020, 10th in 2021 and 30th in 2022. He made his big league debut in August 2020 and has played in just 48 major league games over four seasons, hitting .209 with one homer, 11 RBIs and six stolen bases. Morris, 27, had a 6.75 ERA in six appearances with the Guardians this year.

