BOSTON (AP) — Yankees top prospect Jasson Domínguez was placed on the minor league injured list. Manager Aaron Boone said at Fenway Park Sunday that he felt something in his left side on a checked swing in a game playing for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a day earlier.

