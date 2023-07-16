Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson goes back on injured list after hurting calf

By The Associated Press
New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson warms up for the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

DENVER (AP) — New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson was placed on the 10-day injured list, a day after straining his right calf running out a grounder. The 37-year-old pulled up as he neared first base in the seventh inning of New York’s 6-3 win over Colorado on Saturday. The three-time All-Star was on the IL from April 5 to June 2 because of a strained right hamstring. The 2015 AL MVP with Toronto, Donaldson is hitting .142 with 15 RBIs. Infielder Oswald Peraza was recalled from Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.