Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu to start season on the IL

TAMPA. Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees leadoff hitter DJ LeMahieu will start the season on the injured list because of a bruised right foot, the latest injury setback for the former batting champion. The 35-year-old third baseman has been sidelined since fouling a ball off the foot on March 16. He is expected to miss at least the seven-game trip that starts Thursday at Houston. An MRI and CT scan last week were both negative. Cashman said there will be a follow-up MRI this week. LeMahieu was slowed the past two seasons by an injured right toe.

