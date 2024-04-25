Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu shut down at least another week due to swelling in his right foot

By LARRY FLEISHER The Associated Press
FILE - New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu bats against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning of a baseball game July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. The Yankees delayed the start of LeMahieu's minor league injury rehabilitation assignment after an MRI showed the fracture in his right foot has not fully healed. The 35-year-old, a two-time batting champion, has been sidelined since fouling a ball off the foot during a spring training game March 16. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez,, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu will be shut down for at least another week after an MRI and CT scan showed continued swelling on his fractured right foot. The 35-year-old two-time batting champion underwent testing after leaving his first minor league injury rehabilitation game with Double-A Somerset in the second inning Tuesday night due to soreness in his right foot, which he fractured on a foul ball during a spring training game on March 16. Before exiting his rehab game, LeMahieu was scheduled to play at least four games before potentially joining the Yankees for the opener of a series at Baltimore on Monday.

