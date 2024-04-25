Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu shut down at least another week due to swelling in his right foot

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu will be shut down for at least another week after an MRI and CT scan showed continued swelling on his fractured right foot. The 35-year-old two-time batting champion underwent testing after leaving his first minor league injury rehabilitation game with Double-A Somerset in the second inning Tuesday night due to soreness in his right foot, which he fractured on a foul ball during a spring training game on March 16. Before exiting his rehab game, LeMahieu was scheduled to play at least four games before potentially joining the Yankees for the opener of a series at Baltimore on Monday.

