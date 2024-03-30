Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu has broken right foot

HOUSTON (AP) — New York Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu has a broken right foot and will be sidelined longer than originally anticipated. The 35-year-old leadoff hitter has been out since fouling a ball off the foot during a spring training game on March 16 and opened the season on the 10-day injured list. Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that a non-displaced fracture was revealed during an MRI on Friday. The break had not been detected previously because of swelling. Boone didn’t give a timeline for LeMahieu’s return but said the two-time batting champion will undergo more imaging in two weeks.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.