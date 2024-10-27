Yankees take flight with pitcher Clarke Schmidt’s father piloting team charters

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Schmidt family has helped the New York Yankees take off. Clarke Schmidt’s father is piloting the team’s family charter flights during the World Series and has been at the controls of the club’s plane for some trips during the season. Dwight Schmidt, 59, is a retired Marine Corps colonel and Delta Air Lines captain who has worked for the company for 25 years, handling MD-88s, 727s and 757s and 767-400s. He’s twice piloted the Yankees on road trips.

