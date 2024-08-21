Yankees starter Luis Gil exits in 4th inning against Guardians with lower back tightness

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees rookie Luis Gil has exited his start against the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth inning with lower back tightness. After throwing an 89 mph changeup to Jose Ramírez, the right-hander called for an athletic trainer. Following a brief meeting on the mound that included manager Aaron Boone, Gil was replaced by Tim Hill. Before his final delivery, Gil allowed a homer to Brayan Rocchio and walked Steven Kwan on four pitches. Pitching on seven days’ rest, Gil allowed three runs and three hits in three-plus innings. He struggled with command most of the night, walking six and throwing first-pitch strikes to only six of 19 batters. Gil is 12-6 with a 3.39 ERA in 25 starts this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.