Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt placed on injured list due to right lat strain

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt will be sidelined indefinitely due to a right lat strain. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list before Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. The move is retroactive to Monday. Manager Aaron Boone said Schmidt will not throw for four-to-six weeks and that it might take another four-to-six weeks after that to build himself up before returning to the rotation. Schmidt had an MRI on Wednesday and had an appointment with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Thursday in Los Angeles.

