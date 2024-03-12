Yankees star Aaron Judge expects to be ready for opening day after MRI of abdomen

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge expects to be ready for opening day on March 28 after an MRI exam of his abdomen.Judge started feeling discomfort with his abdomen during his swing’s follow-through about a week ago and the 31-year-old has not taken on-field batting practice the past few days. He lasted played Sunday, striking out in both at-bats, and said he expects to resume swinging a bat this week. Judge says: “We ran tests. Everything comes back good.”

