Yankees slugger Judge has 2nd plasma injection on injured toe, continues to rehab

BOSTON (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone says Aaron Judge received another platelet-rich plasma injection on his sprained right toe, but continues to make progress on an ailment that has him on the injured list for the second time this season. Boone said the hope is that the injection will help relieve some soreness he’s been having and that he can avoid surgery. He also says they haven’t ruled out Judge possibly returning prior to the All-Star break. Judge banged his right toe while making a running catch and crashing into the outfield fence during the eighth inning of New York’s 6-3 win over the Dodgers June 3. He’s been on the injured list since June 7.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.