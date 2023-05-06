Yankees slugger Judge expected back Tuesday from hip injury

ST. PETERBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone expects slugger Aaron Judge will return from a right hip strain for Tuesday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics. Judge worked out Saturday at the team’s minor league complex in Tampa, Florida, about 30 minutes from where the Yankees were playing the Rays. Judge has missed eight games. Third baseman Josh Donaldson, out since April 6 with a right hamstring strain worked out with Judge, and is set to intensify his on-field drills during the upcoming week.

