Yankees slugger Juan Soto is scratched from the lineup with a sore left leg

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — New York Yankees star right fielder Juan Soto was scratched from the lineup a day after hurting his left leg sliding into a wall to make a catch. Soto was originally in the lineup for the game against the Oakland Athletics but was pulled out after reporting some soreness and swelling in his left leg. Manager Aaron Boone said X-rays were negative and Soto wouldn’t need any additional testing on the leg. Soto hurt his leg on Thursday in Seattle when he slid into the short wall in foul territory down the right-field line while making a highlight reel catch.

