Yankees slugger Juan Soto is back in San Diego for the 1st time since December blockbuster trade

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto thinks San Diego is a great city for any big leaguer to play for a long time. It just didn’t work out for him. Soto is back in San Diego for the first time since the Padres dealt him to the New York Yankees on Dec. 7. He says his time in San Diego was great and unbelievable. Heading into the three-game series, the AL East-leading Yankees are 35-17, the second-best record in the majors. The Padres are 27-26 and 6 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. Soto was involved in two blockbuster trades in just 16 months.

