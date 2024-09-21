Yankees slugger Juan Soto hits pinch-hit RBI double after being scratched from the lineup

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — New York Yankees star right fielder Juan Soto was scratched from the starting lineup a day after hurting his left leg sliding into a wall to make a catch but managed to come on as a pinch-hitter and hit an RBI double in the 10th inning. Soto was originally in the lineup for Friday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics but was pulled out after reporting soreness and swelling in his left leg. Manager Aaron Boone said X-rays were negative and Soto will not need additional testing. Soto showed the injury wasn’t too serious by coming on in the 10th and hitting an RBI double to give the Yankees a 3-1 lead over the A’s.

