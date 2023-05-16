Yankees slugger Aaron Judge sparks controversy with glance at bench

By The Associated Press
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, celebrates after his opposite-field home run against Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (not shown) during first-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Ontario, Monday, May 15, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Gunn]

TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge said he was trying to identify which of his Yankees teammates was yelling at home plate umpire Clint Vondrak when he peeked into his own dugout before hitting a 462-foot home run in Toronto. The Yankees slugger looked sideways for a moment before hammering a 114.9 mph scorcher off Blue Jays right-hander Jay Jackson. The Blue Jays broadcast crew noticed Judge peeking into his own dugout before his homer and speculated that he was looking for some kind of signal.

