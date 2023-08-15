Yankees slugger Aaron Judge not expected to need toe surgery after season, manager says

ATLANTA (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge likely will avoid surgery on his ailing toe after the season. That’s the word from manager Aaron Boone, who spoke before a game against the Atlanta Braves. Boone says the reigning AL MVP has been moving well since his return from injured list on July 28. After serving as a designated hitter in an 11-3 loss to the Braves on Monday, Judge is set to start in right field for game two of the series. It’s the seventh time in 17 games since his return that Judge has been penciled in defensively.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.