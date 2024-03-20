Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has RBI double in 1st at-bat in return from abdominal injury

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge had an RBI double in his first at-bat against Pittsburgh after sitting out nine days with an abdominal injury. Judge previously appeared in a game on March 10 when he struck out in both at-bats against Atlanta. Judge started feeling discomfort with his abdomen during his swing’s follow-through a couple weeks ago. Judge missed 42 games last season with a torn ligament in his right big toe, an injury sustained when he ran into Dodger Stadium’s right-field fence on June 3. He has said the toe is feeling great.

