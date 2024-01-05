Yankees sign right-hander Cody Poteet to replenish pitching staff

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Cody Poteet has agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Yankees, who are seeking to replenish their staff after sending four pitchers to San Diego in the trade to acquire slugger Juan Soto. Poteet had Tommy John surgery with Texas Rangers physician Dr. Keith Meister on Aug. 17, 2022, while with Miami, then refused an outright assignment after the season and elected to become a free agent. He signed a minor league contract with Kansas City and returned to the mound to make a two-inning start for Triple-A Omaha at Columbus on Sept. 23.

