Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe leaves game versus Angels due to left foot pain

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe left Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels due to left foot pain. Volpe fouled a ball off his foot in the second inning before fouling out. He played five more innings in rainy conditions before being replaced by Oswaldo Cabrera in the eighth after the Angels opened a 9-1 lead. The team said Volpe was being examined by head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.