Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres leaves game after being hit on right thumb by pitch

HOUSTON (AP) — New York Yankees’ second baseman Gleyber Torres left a game against the Houston Astros after being hit on the right hand with a 93.1 mph fastball. Torres was plunked by Tayler Scott with one out in the seventh inning. Torre remained in the game and started the bottom of the seventh but was replaced by Jahmai Jones during a mound visit with one out. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said X-rays were negative. Torres left the game because the thumb started to swell, Boone said.

