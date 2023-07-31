Yankees scratch ailing Germán from scheduled start and recall Brito to face Rays

NEW YORK (AP) — Domingo Germán has been scratched from his scheduled start for the New York Yankees against Tampa Bay because of discomfort in his armpit. Rookie right-hander Jhony Brito was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to face the Rays in the opener of an important three-game series. To open a roster spot, New York optioned reliever Ron Marinaccio to Triple-A. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Germán felt discomfort Sunday and wasn’t able to play catch. He felt good Monday, but was expected to see a doctor. The team doesn’t think Germán will need to go on the injured list, Boone said. If the right-hander is OK, he’ll be slotted back into the rotation in the next few days.

