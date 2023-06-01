Yankees say there’s a chance Stanton, Donaldson, Kahnle could return in LA

SEATTLE (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone said “it’s definitely in play,” that the trio of Josh Donaldson, Giancarlo Stanton and Tommy Kahnle could return from injury this weekend in Los Angeles. Boone wasn’t willing to definitely say that the trio would rejoin the Yankees before their series against the Dodgers. But indications are the three will soon be back in New York’s lineup. Stanton, Donaldson and Kahnle all played in a rehab game for Double-A Somerset on Tuesday. Donaldson and Stanton have both been sidelined by hamstring injuries. Anthony Rizzo was out of the lineup for a third straight game with a sore neck, but should be back in the starting lineup on Friday.

