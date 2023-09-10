Yankees rookie OF Domínguez scratched against Brewers because of right elbow inflammation

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankee rookie Jasson Domínguez was scratched from Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers because of right elbow inflammation. Domínguez was batting third in New York’s original lineup before he was scratched about 15 minutes before the delayed first pitch. Gleyber Torres, who was originally hitting fourth was moved up to third, Isiah Kiner-Falefa shifted from third base to center field and Oswaldo Cabrera was inserted into the lineup at third baseman. Since making his major league debut on Sept. 1 in Houston, Domínguez is hitting .258 with four homers and seven RBIs in eight games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.