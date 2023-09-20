Yankees rookie Jasson Domínguez has Tommy John surgery, team anticipates 9-to-10 months for recovery

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees rookie center fielder Jasson Domínguez had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister performed a procedure in Arlington, Texas, that included internal bracing, according to the Yankees. The team said Domínguez’s anticipated recovery time is nine-to-10 months. Signed for a $5.1 million bonus, the 20-year-old switch-hitter homered in his big league debut on Sept. 1. He was hitting .258 with four homers and seven RBIs in eight games before a scan on Sept. 10 revealed the tear.

