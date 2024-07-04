Yankees rookie Ben Rice hits 1st big league homer after being moved into leadoff spot

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Rice had fantasized about his first major league home run, and then he hit a drive into the Judge’s Chambers in Yankee Stadium’s right-field seats. Rice said “it’s way cooler to actually do it than just dream about it” after his fifth-inning shot off Frankie Montas in New York’s 8-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. A 25-year-old who made his big league debut on June 18, Rice was moved into the leadoff spot 15 games into his career when slumping Anthony Volpe was dropped to sixth in the batting order.

