Yankees’ Rodón, pitching coach smooth things over after clashing on the mound

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone was still smoothing over some clubhouse discord with two games left in a lost season Saturday after Carlos Rodón and pitching coach Matt Blake clashed on the mound the previous night. Rodón was in the midst of allowing all eight batters he faced to reach base, and eventually score, in a 12-5 loss to the Kansas City Royals when Blake came out the dugout in an attempt to get him on track. The two exchanged a few words before Rodón turned his back on Blake and gestured for him to return to the dugout, even though he was still talking. Rodón

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.