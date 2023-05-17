Yankees RHP Severino to come off injured list Sunday and start in Cincinnati

TORONTO (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino is expected to be activated off the injured list Sunday to start in Cincinnati against the Reds. Severino is scheduled to pitch in place of Domingo Germán, who was suspended for 10 games Wednesday by Major League Baseball and fined for violating the sport’s prohibition of foreign substances on the mound. A two-time All-Star, the 29-year-old Severino has not pitched for the Yankees this season because of a right lat strain. He allowed two runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings Tuesday in a rehab start with Double-A Somerset. Also on Wednesday, the Yankees put reliever Ian Hamilton on the 15-day injured list because of a strained right groin. New York recalled left-hander Nick Ramirez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

