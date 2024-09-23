Yankees reliever Ron Marinaccio claimed by the White Sox off waivers

NEW YORK (AP) — Reliever Ron Marinaccio has been claimed by the Chicago White Sox off waivers from the New York Yankees and optioned to Double-A Birmingham. A 29-year-old right-hander, Marinaccio was 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in 16 relief appearances during his third season with the Yankees. He went 6-5 with a 3.22 ERA in 101 relief appearances for New York over three seasons. Marinaccio was 1-3 with a 2.04 ERA and eight saves this year for Tiple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

